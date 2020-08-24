Celebrity News JoJo Siwa Getting ‘Death Threats’ After SHOCKING Makeover! By

YouTube stars JoJo Siwa and James Charles revealed a pair of makeovers last week that left fans stunned.

The make-up artist had apparently been pursing JoJo for the project, and after being shot down for quite some time, finally got the okay. A deal was struck between the duo — Charles would make over JoJo in his signature style, and she would do the same — giving the makeup guru a full “heart and star” redo.

“No glitter, no rhinestones,” Charles teased, also ordering JoJo to scrap her signature ponytail and big bow.

The results were jaw-dropping.

“It’s very pretty and you did a wonderful job on the hair and the makeup,” JoJo commented on her new glamorous look. “The makeup is stunning. It’s obviously, it’s not me … but it is really pretty and you did an incredible job.”

“If it was on any other human, I would be like that human is the most stunning person in the whole world,” she added.

Some of Charles’ fans weren’t happy that JoJo was the one to score the pro’s makeover.

“I said today’s collab was with someone I waited two years to work with & I was so excited for and now I’m getting death threats because stan twitter assumed it would be their fav and it wasn’t,” Charles shared on Twitter after the two videos went live.

“There are a TON of huge artists I’d love to film with one day, be patient!” he added.

