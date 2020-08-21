Vanderpump Rules Scheana Shay Was In a ‘Throuple’ with John Mayer & ‘Hills’ Alum Stacie Adams! By

Vanderpump Rules star, Scheana Shay, claims that her past romance with John Mayer included another woman.

Scheana Shay revealed in a recent interview that she was one third of a “throuple” with Mayer and “The Hills” alum, Stacie Adams.

Scheana Shay, 35, dished about the unconventional relationship on the most recent episode of “Flashbacks with Jessica Hall and Heather Rae Young.” The reality star revealed on the podcast that she met John Mayer at a party he was hosting with his ex, Jennifer Anniston. The singer dated the “Friends” actress between 2008-2009.

“I’m working this party. I end up getting wasted with them,” Scheana Shay said, who worked as a cocktail waitress/bartender. “Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot.” She added that they invited her to an afterparty, but she was too intoxicated to drive.

Scheana Shay said that the couple split a few weeks later, and that Mayer returned with friends to the party venue, Grand Havana Room.

“One of his friends comes up and he was like, ‘So, it’s not really like public news yet but John and Jen broke up. He wants your number. Give it to me and I’ll pass it to him,’” Shay claimed.

Scheana Shay obliged and Mayer came to her apartment, where she met her roommate, “Stacie the Bartender” Adams.

“I was living with Stacie at the time,” she said. “This went on for about six months. We hung out and we would go to his house in Calabasas, or Hidden Hills, whatever it’s called. It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on.”

Scheana Shay confirmed that the relationship was sexual, and added that she and Mayer also occasionally hooked up with a third woman who was not Adams.

“I definitely got a little jealous towards the end of it because I knew he liked [Adams] more and I was like, ‘Wait, I brought you into this and now you’re getting more attention than I’m getting! Like, what’s up with that?’” Shay explained. “And then even after him and I stopped talking, they continued talking and there were, like, a lot of things.”

Scheana Shay also admitted to being jealous of Adams’ gig on “The Hills,” because her roommate had no interest in show biz while she was trying to score her big break. The VPR star shared that she later fell out with Adams for a year, but that the friends eventually repaired their relationship.

Vanderpump Rules is on hiatus.

