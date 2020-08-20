Celebrity News Wendy Williams Mental State Questioned After CREEPY Voodoo Tribute To Son! By

Wendy Williams paid tribute to her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. in honor of his 20th birthday and the creepy post has fans concerned about the talk show host’s mental state.

Wendy Williams, 56, shared a bizarre collection of Mommy keepsakes via Instagram on Tuesday — to mark the occasion.

“Today is my biggest day! Son Kevin & I are celebrating his 20th birthday❤He’s in Miami & I’m in NYC, but love never stops,” Wendy wrote alongside the photo. “If you look closely you’ll see remains of 1st hair cut, my cerclage is on sneaker, like a mom… I DO have all his teeth😂

“I’m not a fan of cake, but today OK…for my son❤ What are you doing?”

Wendy Williams, 56, shares her son with ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. Kevin Jr. is currently attending college in Miami.

Wendy Williams followers let it rip, sounding off about the unsettling display of sentimental items.

A fan commented, “Wendy’s mental state is still declining, I see.”

“What in the voodoo witchcraft is all that hair,” one follower commented.

“I’m more concerned about the cerclage 🤮 it’s the stitch(es) that hold your cervix closed. Whhhhyyyyy,” asked another.

“Looks like witchcraft! 😒🤔 noted another.

Kevin Hunter Jr. has not responded to his mother’s post.

The Wendy Williams Show will return to the airwaves on September 21.

