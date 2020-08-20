Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Sends Daughter Truely Back To School During Pandemic! By

Share This:

Little Truely Brown is growing up. The daughter of Sister Wives “spiritual” couple, Kody Brown and Christine Brown, were sued for negligence, after Paedon rear ended Stefannie Gonzalez and Mirella Flores, while driving Kody’s vehicle. Th, is ten years old and rocked some neon blue locks to kick off her fifth grade year. Christine shared a snap of Truely’s big day on Instagram.

“Truely starts 5th Grade today! She’s excited to start and is looking forward to seeing everyone at least virtually. She wisely said when you’re at school you wish you were homeschooled and when you’re homeschooled you wish you were at school. But you get what you get and you don’t throw a fit!! She’s ready!” Christine captioned the fun snap.

Truely turned ten in April, and fans of the long-running TLC series have enjoyed watching the lively child grow up. TLC cameras captured her birth and for ten years, the Brown sib has grown up in the reality TV spotlight.

Fans cheered the pre-teen in the comment section, and applauded her mad style.

“Wooow!!! I swear it was yesterday you allowed us to watch her birth & now she’s a 5th grader 😭😭 have a wonderful one!!!”

“God I remember when she was born. She’s so big now and it doesn’t seem that long ago that Sister Wives came out. Congrats Truely! I hope it’s a great year🎈”

“She has honestly always been the cutest kid.”

“When did she become a 5th grader!?! Omggg I remember watching her birth on the show!!”

“So cute, so grown up and my goodness such a smart chickie.”

“And love the dress and blue hair Truely! You look awesome💗”

Sister Wives is currently filming for the upcoming season.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips