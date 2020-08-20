Teen Mom RACE WAR…Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Called A Racist Over ‘White Out Wednesday’ Post! By

Former Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans, is out of the MTV spotlight, but she and her hubby, David Eason, continue to stir up controversy. Jenelle’s husband’s latest Instagram share lit up social media on Wednesday, and many are blasting Eason as a racist.

David Eason posted a plain white square on Instagram Wednesday, writing, “White out Wednesday because I love my strong, white, American brothers and sisters who are proud and not ashamed of their skin color regardless of all the prejudice against us right now!”

The post mimicked the “Blackout Friday” posts shared in June, to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We are being attacked by everyone, then some of you feel guilty for no reason. What did we do that was so wrong? All the wrongs have been righted!” he added.

Fans sounded off about the post, using BLM and BlackLivesMatter hashtags.

“BLM is a corporation not a slogan,” David Eason remarked.

“This is what it looks like to be racist in America,” one follower clapped back.

“Boy, that racism shines bright,” another noted.

David Eason did receive support from a few fans, who appeared to agree with his position.

It’s not the first time that the former MTV personality embroiled himself in race related controversy. In 2018, Eason posted a series of photos of himself waving a Confederate flag, during a trip to the Grand Canyon. Fans immediately dragged Eason for the snaps, and the ex MTV personality responded.

“It’s just where I’m from, my heritage. Kind like when people fly a flag that represents their state because it’s where they are from,” he said.

“If someone thinks it has to do with racism or slaves they aren’t thinking enough. More racist people fly the beloved American flag, which was the flag flying on the American slave ships…No concern there?” David Eason added.

Jenelle Evans has not weighed in on David Eason’s latest IG share — but the chaotic couple recently rekindled their relationship, and their marriage is currently intact.

