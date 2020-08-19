Celebrity News SKIN BLEACHING……Wendy Williams Slams Fans Accusing Her Family of Looking ‘White’ In Old Photos! By

Wendy Williams is clapping back after fans commented that her family appeared “white” in an old family photo, posted by the Wendy Williams Show host. Wendy shared sentimental details about her family members snapped in the old wedding photo, mentioning her mother, aunt and grandparents.

“Okay I’m gonna eat today. Healthy eating. My grandmother named me Wendy Joan. My cool aunt was a model. This is her wedding day. My mom is strong for me. My grandfather was worried for me. I talk to them all every day in my head & my mom in Miami❤,” Wendy Williams captioned the photo.

“Your family looks white,” one follower commented.

“Do u have white ancestry?” another asked.

Wendy Williams addressed the comments in a later post—calling out her followers for their “skin color obsession” in the pic’s caption.

“My earlier picture is my grandfather – from New Jersey – and my grandmother from Virginia with my mom and aunt…we are black American. I can’t get over your skin color obsession. I’m watching ‘A Killer In My Home’ on LMN. The food is serious. King crab, veggie lettuce wrap plus the secret butter. What’s your dinner?”

Wendy Williams recently announced that her talk show was set to return on September 21.

“The 12th season of WENDY starts SEPTEMBER 21!!! I can’t wait to get back to all of YOU and to my AMAZING staff and crew!!! I’m sooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we’re all living in…even if for just an hour. I miss you and can’t wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set. I L💜VE you for watching!” Wendy Williams captioned the IG announcement.

“It takes a village! See you September 21,” Wendy Williams posted, last week.

The Wendy Williams Show returns to the airwaves on September 21.

