'90 Day Fiance' Nicole Nafziger Has 'Baby Fever' After Quarantining With Azan for 5 Months!

Oh baby! 90 Day Fiance personality, Nicole Nafziger has babies on the brain after a five month quarantine with her fiance, Azan Tefou, aka Hassan M’Raouni, in Morocco.

“My sister just gave birth to her firstborn baby, Adrianna [heart eyes emojis]. I am so in love with this little baby! Just gives me so many memories of May when she was just born,” Nicole Nafziger captioned an Instagram photo with her newborn niece, adding the hashtag “#babyfever.”

Nicole Nafziger, 26, has a five-year-old daughter, May, from a previous relationship. Nicole has made it known that she wants to have a child with Azan, 29, and the couple sparked pregnancy rumors in June, while they were self-quarantining in Azan’s home country.

“No, I am not pregnant,” Nicole told her followers the day after posting an ultrasound snap, minus a caption. “Sorry for the confusing post. Hope everyone is staying safe out there! Peace and love to all.”

Nicole Nafziger traveled to Morocco in March, right before the global coronavirus pandemic peaked. Morocco closed its borders and put a travel ban in place, stranding Nicole. Little May was in good hands back in the states, with Nicole’s mother, Robbalee Nafziger.

Nicole Nafziger was allowed to travel back home on August 9, on an approved flight for stranded Americans, traveling abroad.

Nicole Nafziger was scolded by fans for holding a newborn soon after returning to the states, but the former reality star assured her followers that had done so safely.

”I got tested before holding my niece,” Nicole said.

Watch 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Mondays at 9 pm, ET, on TLC.

