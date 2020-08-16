Married To Medicine Toya Bush-Harris Mom-Shamed & Dragged For Sending Her Kids To School During Coronavirus Pandemic! By

Married To Medicine star Toya Bush-Harris is facing backlash for sending her kids back to school amid the nation’s coronavirus health crisis.

Toya Bush-Harris is a full-time housewife so when she announced on Instagram that her two sons, Ashton and Avery, had returned to school in-person, naturally fans reacted harshly.

On August 12, Toya Bush-Harris took to Instagram to document her boys first day back in the classroom. “We can’t mask our excitement that you’re back!”

In her post, Toya Bush-Harris explains that the two will be attending classes with a limited number of students. “Time For School!!! Small Class Sizes are for Us!!! #backtoschool,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

Toya went on to describe how she’s feeling about her children’s return to school, stating, “Ask me all about it later in the year!”

While most parents are choosing to homeschool their children for obvious safety reasons versus classroom instruction. As backlash quickly ensued — Toya responded to one of her followers who called her out.

The fan wrote, “Girl. With all the money u spend on useless stuff u could have let them babies get homeschooled smh. Covid is real girl.”

“And you let me parent my children and stop trying to judge, shame, and voice useless comments on my IG!” Toya Bush-Harris clapped back.

Another person noted that Toya is a stay-at-home housewife that has the means to homeschool, “If you have to send your children to school it should be for parents that can not stay home with them due to their occupation. You are a stay at home mom why risk your children especially while your husband is already risking himself as a doctor.”

Someone else commented, “Id be too scared of what they are letting the kids do w/o them noticing. It just too damn risky. I’m coming from a place of knowing 4 people who lost their lives from covid though. I feel like a lot wont take it serious enough until it hits them or someone they love.”

“I hope this goes well…. i live in Ga too & am a stay home mother like yourself very close to Atlanta and there’s just no way in hell i could do this with the rising cases in Ga. You’re braver than most.” A fellow mom stated.

In response, Toya Bush-Harris wrote, “God is in control! We are covered by the blood and shall not live in fear. We are taking all the precautions. Averys class actually has only 6 students returning and Ashtons only 7…all others have chosen to virtual learning. We believe we have the right school and our kids are very happy.”

Married To Medicine is currently filming season 8.

