‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Receiving Death Wishes Amid Denise Richards Drama!

Teddi Mellencamp revealed that she had been receiving death threats after she was seen confronting Denise Richards on recent episodes of the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Teddi Mellencamp addressed the online threats one day after Bravo aired the cast’s heated exchange with Denise Richards — over her alleged fling with RHOBH alum, Brandi Glanville. Teddi took to Instagram on Thursday, to speak out against the flood of social media hate.

She captioned the share — “You don’t always have to agree with me. You don’t even have to like me but wishing someone would die is taking it to the next level.”

Teddi Mellencamp turned the camera on herself in her car, and explained that she had to start deleting comments on her last post because trolls were crossing lines with their remarks. Teddi, who was barefaced in the video, tried to relate to her followers by admitting that she also finds reality TV a fun escape.

“I have always loved doing Real Housewives — the good, the bad and the ugly – because I know it’s an escape for so many people watching,” the reality star said. “I know when I watch Potomac, I am laughing, I am loving it, I am picking my favorites, all of those things that you’re supposed to do on these television shows.”

Teddi Mellencamp made it clear that boundaries were crossed, after haters came for her three children.

“But what’s happening right now is taking it to the next level. I had so many comments on my last post saying they wish I was dead, wishing harmful things on my children and that’s really where like enough is enough,” she explained.

“You guys tune in for drama, then enjoy the drama, but coming after people you do not know and wishing they die has gotta stop,” Teddi stated.

“Please watch the show. Enjoy it. It’s entertainment and our lives can be crazy! Pick your faves and your villains, laugh, cry, relate etc but wishing death on another human is just wrong on so many levels. I hope those that follow me or those that just come on to troll can understand and respect that this needs to stop,” Teddi concluded, in the caption.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

