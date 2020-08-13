Real Housewives of Potomac ‘RHOP’ Star Candiace Dillard Apologizes For Homophobic Comments! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Share This:

Real Housewives of Potomac star, Candiace Dillard, has issued an apology after several homophobic and transphobic tweets resurfaced online. The offensive remarks were posted by the Bravoleb between 2010-2011.

Outraged fans have been flooding Andy Cohen’s inbox, calling for Candiace Dillard dismissal from the popular reality series.

Candiace Dillard addressed the controversy surrounding her presence on the show on Wednesday, via an Instagram post.

“I want to address tweets that resurfaced from nearly 10 years ago that may have offended people I love dearly and those who have supported me as Potomac Housewife,” Candiace Dillard captioned the post.

“To my loyal fanbase, particularly the LGBTQIA+ viewers, thank you for your unwavering support. I love you. I alone are responsible for my words and I deeply regret saying anything that could have hurt my friends, colleagues, family and fans. At the time I was a private citizen, speaking carelessly and crassly as we often do, and for my lack of better judgment, I am sorry,” Candiace Dillard wrote.

“While I have always considered myself an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, I recognize my words were insensitive, and undermined the support, reverence, and love I have consistently tried to demonstrate through advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights and causes, as well as my personal relationships with those who identify as LGBTQIA+.”

Bravo fired two Vanderpump Rules cast members and a Below Deck personality after past offensive remarks resurfaced. Will Candiace Dillard face the same fate?

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sunday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips