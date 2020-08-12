Real Housewives of Atlanta IT’S OVER AGAIN….Porsha Williams Calls Off Engagement To Dennis McKinley! By

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams has split from her child’s father, Dennis McKinley, and it looks like the relationship might be over for good.

Porsha Williams initially parted ways with Dennis McKinley last year, after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star caught her baby daddy “cheating” on her. The duo attended couples counseling in an attempt to get their relationship back on track, but it looks like the professional intervention could not fix their problems.

MTO News is reporting that two RHOA insiders have confirmed that Porsha Williams and Dennis have called it quits, and that Dennis has moved out of the family home. The sources claimed that the Covid-19 “quarantine was hard on their relationship.” Dennis previously carried a heavy travel schedule, and the pair was reportedly rarely home together more than a couple of days at a time. It appears that too much together time might have contributed to the couple’s demise.

Porsha Williams and Dennis also unfollowed each other on social media.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.

