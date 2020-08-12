Below Deck Peter Hunziker Accuses Malia White of Cocaine Use and Admits Taking Anxiety Meds While on ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ By

Fired Below Deck Mediterranean deckhand, Peter Hunziker, is putting Malia White on blast, after the bosun reported chief stewardess, Hannah Ferrier, for possessing a supposedly unauthorized prescription drug.

Social media has been slamming Malia White, who reportedly rummaged through Hannah Ferrier’s bag to gather the Valium prescription and legal CBD pen in order to stage an incriminating photo — which she submitted to Captain Sandy Yawn.

Peter Hunziker sounded off on Instagram about the drama, and accused Malia of being a hypocrite and a dry land cocaine user.

Instagram account, bravosuperfans, captured and shared the since deleted rant.

“Honestly, let’s talk about Malia White’s Cocaine use off the boat?” Peter fired, to start his statement.

“How is that any better? Hannah has a prescription, which she can handle from a licensed doctor and Malia chooses in her drug time to spend big money on dangerous shit sending it str8 to her bosun captain brain. Amazing,” the deckhand continued.

Peter Hunziker spilled his true feelings about Bravo production, likely raising the eyebrows of many of his followers. Peter was fired early in the season, after past racist comments surfaced online.

“I’m honestly loving watching this show unfold, and am ashamed I ever put my name in the hat for this terrible network and awful people on both sides. “Hollyweirdos. Fuck Bravo and Below Deck this is not yachting by any means!”

Malia White denied Peter’s allegation on her Instagram Story.

A second account, belowdeckmedbravo captured a post from Peter’s Instagram Stories, where the deckhand claimed that he had possessed similar meds while on board the yacht — but faced no repercussions.

“I feel for @hannahferrier234, I battle anxiety daily for personal reasons between me and my doctor. I’m prescribed similar medicine and had it with me on board the whole time,” Peter wrote. “I didn’t get fired, I had panic attacks, I took my medicine, I was fine.”

Peter Hunziker noted Malia White’s alleged “drug history” in his scathing post.

“What a ray, let’s air sweetheart Malia’s DRUG history out there Miss I’m so worried about my tickets but I’ll sniff an 8 ball on the weekend. Yup, I’ve spoken, truth hurts #mentalhealth.”

Watch the drama unfold on Below Deck Mediterranean, Monday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

