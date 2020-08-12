Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown Joins Twitter as “Raging Bisexual” By

Gwendlyn Brown has joined the Twitterverse — and the daughter of Sister Wives couple, Kody Brown and Christine Brown has come out as a “raging bisexual,” according to her Twitter profile.

The TLC sibling joined the social media platform in June, and while her following remains small — some of her proclamations might be raising plural eyebrows, back in Flagstaff.

Gwendlyn Brown describes herself as a “basic, average girl” who’s “here to save the world.” She supports the Black Lives Matter movement and identifies as a “Raging Bisexual.”

On Tuesday, Gwendlyn Brown shared a definition of “raging” when asked to clarify.

Kody Brown and the gang might be surprised to learn that while the 18-year-old identifies as a Christian, she tweeted on August 9 that she hates “Christians more and more” every day.

Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown, belong to the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB), a fundamentalist offshoot of Mormonism (or the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints).

The next day, Gwendlyn Brown described a private interaction with a random Twitter user.

“Some Karen dmed me about this and she was the quintessential kind of Christian I’m talking about here. Like very cult-y behavior, insanely childish, and *finally* admitted she was transphobic, homophobic, and misogynistic,” Gwendlyn Brown tweeted.

Sister Wives is currently filming for the upcoming season.

