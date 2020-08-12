Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Denise Richards Explains Husband Aaron Phypers’ Job After Her Co-Stars Poked Fun! By

Denise Richards is singing her husband’s praises, after he was shaded by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, and she was accused of stepping out of her marriage.

Fans will remember Kyle Richards’ dinner party earlier this season, where Aaron Phypers attempted to awkwardly explain his cryptic career. Denise Richards ordered Aaron to shut down the discussion, because “people are already following them” — presumably big pharma goons.

Denise Richards touched on Aaron Phypers’ mysterious career on Instagram, posting a series of black and white snaps of her husband working on his computer, at home.

I’m always in awe of my husband & never get tired of hearing him talk about the incredible things he does,” she proudly captioned the Monday share.

Denise Richards gushed that her hubby was the “most compassionate & hardest working man I know.”

“Even on his days off, he’s anyways helping people selflessly. I love all of his modalities & learning about new technology to help different things. It fascinates me & I love learning too,” Denise wrote, adding, ”many may not understand but I have seen so many people come & being grateful that he changed their life.”

Erika Jayne has openly called out Aaron’s outspoken commentaries, and Dorit Kemsley warned Denise that Aaron should tread lightly when it comes to spouting off during group gatherings. Aaron has not been shy about defending his wife, but the ladies have not appreciated an opinionated husband slowing their Bravo roll.

The drama picks up next week, on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Wednesday night at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

