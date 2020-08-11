Below Deck Malia White Dragged on Twitter For Reporting Hannah Ferrier’s Prescription Drug Use/ Hannah Claps Back! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Share This:

Below Deck Mediterranean star, Malia White, was thrashed on Twitter after the bosun reported chief stewardess, Hannah Ferrier, for possessing supposedly unauthorized drugs on board the yacht featured on the Bravo series. Malia sent Captain Sandy Yawn a photo of Hannah’s prescribed Valium alongside a CBD vape pen.

Malia White copped to ratting out her cabin mate after last week’s episode.

“Let me clear the air- medical laws are different at sea and for good reason. NO crew member is allowed to self- administer drugs prescription or not while on a vessel at sea. We are CREW and always ‘on duty’ and our primary goal at sea is to ensure safety of all passengers. Mental health issues are a big deal and that’s why we have proper procedures in place. We all read & sign a drugs & alcohol policy before joining any boat- this is VERY CLEARLY laid out,” Malia White wrote on Instagram.

More of the backstory played out on Monday’s episode, where Malia White and Hannah sparred over whether or not to switch up cabin assignments upon the arrival of Malia’s boyfriend, Chef Tom Checketts. The chef was brought on board to take over for Kiko Lorran, who found himself in over his head.

Twitter lit up during the episode, and fans dragged Malia White for turning in Hannah Ferrier amid their cabin assignment conflict.

Hannah Ferrier reacted to the episode, by calling out Malia’s staging skills.

Hannah blasted her ex-roomie for rummaging through her bag and snapping the photo while the duo was at odds over their shared cabin.

Hannah Ferrier described the experience as an “absolute nightmare” in another tweet.

Fans know that Hannah Ferrier is no longer part of the series, and is currently pregnant with her first child. The chief stewardess claimed that she walked away from the Bravo show, but sources reported at the time that she was actually fired and that production captured the drama.

Watch Below Deck Mediterranean, Tuesday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips