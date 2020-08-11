Real Housewives of New York Luann de Lesseps Explains Why She Started Boozing Again After Declaring Sobriety! By

Luann de Lesseps spoke out about her decision to drink again, after the Real Housewives of New York City star was forced to stay on the wagon as part of her probation, following her 2017 arrest.

Fans of the popular reality show know that Luann de Lesseps was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida and charged with battery on a police officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest, and crimes against a person following an intoxicated incident. The reality star kicked a cop and threatened an officer’s life during the drunken episode, and it wasn’t long before the shocking details were splashed all over the press. She later promised a “transformative and hopeful 2018” on Twitter, apologizing for her behavior.

Luann de Lesseps eventually landed on probation, and was forced to stay sober while interacting with the often boozed-up cast. Luann eventually began drinking again on camera, and during a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, responded to a fan asking if her sober phase was “just for the camera.”

Luann de Lesseps assured the viewer that her sobriety was mandated by the court, which forced her to deal with her drinking problem in a hurry.

“If I had a drink, I could go to jail,” Luann said. “It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to go through.”

Luann explained that after her probation period ended, she faced a decision about how to approach her freedom to drink alcohol.

“When I got through to the other side I really had the choice myself to decide if I wanted to drink or not and I felt in a good place and I felt I was back in the driver’s seat,” she told Cohen, adding, “Now I don’t have anybody watching over my shoulder except for me. I got through it and thank God.”

Luann confirmed that while she indulges in alcohol, she keeps her consumption under control. She told Andy Cohen in April that she and her daughter were keeping their drinking to a minimum during their Covid-19 quarantine.

“I just don’t feel like drinking. My daughter’s not drinking, so we’re kind of not drinking together. It’s been really good,” Luann explained. “Every once and while I’ll be like, ‘you know what? I feel like a drink.’ And [then] I’m just like, I feel like crap the next day. So I just have decided it’s going to be the dry corona time for me.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

