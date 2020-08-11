Keeping Up With The Kardashians Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Trying For Baby #2 After Reconciling! By

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are giving their relationship another try.

The couple rekindled their relationship during the COVID19 quarantine — and Khloe has high hopes for their renewed romance, US Weekly reports.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the quarantine.”

Khloe, 36, and Tristan, 29, ended their relationship in February 2019 following a shocking cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods — a KarJenner family friend. Jordyn, 22, and Tristan hooked up at the NBA player’s Los Angeles home during a house party.

The source added that Khloe Kardashian’s happiness might be short-lived as Tristan will likely revert to his cheating ways once on the road with his teammates again.

”The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to has been great for their relationship,” a source told the website. ”But when things do go back to normal, who knows what will happen?”

According to the source, the lovebirds have even discussed the possibility of having another child. “Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age,” the insider told the magazine.

Besides, Tristan Thompson is reportedly so committed to Khloe Kardashian and their daughter, True, that he is trying to get traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to a Los Angeles team.

Before the February 2019 cheating scandal that ended their relationship, Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian while she was eight months pregnant with True.

The couple recently teamed up in court to fight against a woman who claimed Tristan was the father of her child. Kimberly Alexander — who accused Tristan of impregnating her five years ago — was slapped with a cease and desist from Khloe Kardashian and defamation lawsuit from Tristan Thompson. The NBA star admitted to sleeping with Alexander but denied being the father of her son as the paternity test was negative.

Despite Tristan’s past transgressions, Khloe is adamant that her kids share the same daddy and during an April 2020 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Khloe confirmed that plans are underway for her to become pregnant with Tristan’s help.

In the footage Khloe calls Tristan for a video chat.

As Tristan sees her on screen he screeches: “Damn you look good!”

Khloe giggles as she replies: “Oh thank you,” before getting straight to the chat.

The E! TV star begins: “I just got a call from Dr Wong, you know I was freezing my eggs.

“When I got out of the surgery they said I had five and then the other seven or so they were hoping would mature.

“Now they told me they have all matured and I have a total of 12 eggs.”

Tristan responds: “Wow.”

Khloe adds: “Dr Wong said that the first 5 that matured naturally on their own and those have the strongest possibility of survival and the strongest, not to say the others are not.

Confirming her plans, she continues: “I’m thinking of doing another round of egg retrievals and this time making embryos.”

Happy to oblige and grow their brood, Tristan responds: ” I’m open to doing that and down with that.

“At the end of the day I want to do whatever makes you feel comfortable.”

Agreeing on a time to get the bun in the oven, he adds: “Im all on board, so however I can help so when I come out in summertime we can do it and go from there.”

Tristan Thompson also shares a 3-year old son with ex-girlfriend Jordy Craig.

