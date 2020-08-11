Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burruss Opens New Restaurant Despite Accepting PPP Loans Intended For Struggling Businesses! By

Despite struggling to keep her other restaurants afloat, Kandi Burruss has managed to open another restaurant in Atlanta!

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans rejoice: Kandi Burruss’ newest restaurant, Blaze Steak & Seafood, will be opening to the public very soon.

Kandi Burruss’ husband Todd Tucker made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday, the caption on his post read — “I live in Southwest Atlanta and always asked why we don’t have certain restaurants in our area (Black Area). But I’m not asking any more! I will build what we want and what we need in our communities! They better not let me figure out how to build my own grocery store! #blackowned #buytheblock #liveinourcommunity.”

It’s not clear when the grand opening will occur but Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers of the hit show will witness Todd and Kandi’s newest venture on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kandi and Todd already own two other Atlanta eateries — Old Lady Gang and Old Lady Gang II.

As reported, back in April, Kandi Burruss accepted government handouts intended for struggling small businesses affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

PPP loans are intended for struggling business owners and Kandi’s net worth is $30 million.

According to Coronavirus bailout records obtained by AllAboutTheTEA.com, Kandi Burruss’ Atlanta eateries — Old Lady Gang and Old Lady Gang II — each received PPP loans ranging between $150,000 – $350,000. The loans were funded by TruFund Financial Services Inc. — and were approved on April 29.

