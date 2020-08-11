90 Day Fiance ’90 Day Fiance’ Jess Gets Violent With Colt Johnson and Tells Him She’s Going to Sleep With Another Man! By

Colt Johnson’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? romance with Brazilian hothead, Jess Caroline, was derailed by his mother, after Debbie Johnson hinted that Colt was still communicating with Jess’ nemesis — the family cat-sitter and Colt’s one-time hookup, Vanessa.

Mama Deb doubted Jess’ intentions from day one — and has been experiencing flashbacks of “Coltee’s” nightmare marriage to Larissa Dos Santos, as the rebound romance plays out. Deb casually mentioned that Vanessa had been communicating from their Las Vegas home — tapping into Jess’ fiery jealous streak. Colt tried to reassure her that they shared only a friendship, but Jess didn’t buy it.

Jess stormed out and contacted Vanessa directly, who confirmed that she was still speaking to Colt, contradicting his claim that they were no longer in contact. Jess saw red, and after storming back to their hotel room, fired her high heels at Colt’s head, blasting him as a liar. Colt tried to calm her down, but Jess told him that he was “trash” and destined to “die alone.” Jess ended their interaction by announcing that she was off to bed her ex.

“This is my last day in Brazil and Jess found out from my mother that Vanessa was babysitting the cats and that Vanessa was still in my life and she couldn’t handle that,” Colt told a producer. “Vanessa and I have been intimate before, but right now we’re just good friends. I felt bad for telling Jess that I wouldn’t talk to Vanessa anymore. I do feel guilty. I feel like I hid it from her and Jess is just feeling hurt and I really want to fix things with Jess because I love her.”

“I’m freaking out,” he added. “She hit me with her shoe. And they were heels. I don’t — I’m not — I’m not good. I feel like I’m gonna pass out. I’ve seen Jess jealous before, but I’ve never seen her violent like this. I’ve never seen her actively try to hurt me. I want to try to calm her down or just try to explain that Vanessa is just a friend. I never imagined this would be my last night, Brazil, maybe my last night with Jess.”

Press play below to watch the fireworks explode.

Colt Johnson and Jess’ conflict remained unresolved as the episode wrapped.

“About 2 or 3 a.m., I heard a pounding at the door and it was Jess,” Colt revealed. “She was screaming and yelling. I decided it was best just to get my own hotel room. My mother and I are leaving Brazil today and I have to talk to Jess and see where our relationship is, if we even have one.”

Colt Johnson and Deb spoke to ET last month, and Colt explained what attracted him to the Brazilian au pair, living in Chicago.

“I think part of the drama, the fire, the passion, is something that I just love, and I honestly think that dating an American girl — grew up down the street — is not even something I can do at this point, because I feel like I need that extra level of excitement,” he said. “It’s like a drug at this point.”

Colt Johnson hinted that fans will see some unexpected twists and turns as the season rolls on.

“Let me tell you, a lot has happened, a lot is going on in my life,” he said. “And that’s what’s great about this season is that there’s a lot of that, actually. It goes in really interesting directions and you’re gonna find out that the person I started with is not the person that I may not end up with ,or who I become.”

“Rebound central,” he said of his relationship with Jess. “I feel like I’ve been running since I married [my ex-wife] Larissa, or before that, and I’m still running. I think I’m getting a little tired of running, let me tell you. So, we’ll see what happens next.”

Watch Colt Johnson’s story play out on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After on Sunday nights at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

