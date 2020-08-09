Real Housewives of Atlanta NeNe Leakes Forced To Close Swagg Boutique In Atlanta! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Share This:

NeNe Leakes’ is closing another Swagg Boutique location.

Like many business owners currently suffering due to COIVD-19 — NeNe Leakes has found herself forced to close the doors to her Sugarloaf Mills location in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta diva is the owner of Swagg Boutique, which has multiple locations in Atlanta, Florida, and Maryland.

Over the weekend, photos of the store with going-out-of-business signs in the front window circulated. “All Sales Final,” said one sign. A second sign said “Fixtures For Sale.” Another: “50-75% Off.” The store was not open at the time.

NeNe also owns Swagg Boutiques at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland and Miami Beach.

Back in March, NeNe Leakes announced she was forced to close three other Swagg Boutique locations. “This is really a sad time for the economy as well as other things. I’ve shut down my 3rd location all within the last few days. My employees depend on me for their money. If you have any info to share about small business owners or any helpful info for my employees please email me booknene@gmail.com,” she captioned the video.

Swagg Boutique opened its doors in Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville in 2017.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips