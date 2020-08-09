Real Housewives of New York Leah McSweeney GOES OFF On Fans After She’s Called Out For Attending ‘RHONY’ Reunion With ‘Unsafe’ Vanity Mask! By

Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney is public enemy number one, after wearing a vanity mask to the Season 12 reunion that filmed last week.

Real Housewives of New York City fans ripped Leah McSweeney a new one after the Bravo TV Instagram page posted a photo of Leah, Sonja Morgan, and Luann de Lesseps reunion mask looks.

Real Housewives of New York City fans quickly took notice of Leah’s unsafe see-thru mask and dragged the newbie in the comment section of the Bravo TV Instagram post.

One person wrote, “Is Leah’s face mask made of mesh? It doesn’t look like it’s a safe one to wear.” Another commented, “What is the point of a sheer mask…”

One critic noted, “So I love Leah, but she needs to put a real mask on.”

A fan suggested the sheer mask was a joke, “Hope leah’s mask is a joke coz girlfriend…”

Someone else commented, “Is she trying to make a statement with a sheer mask.” And another person stated, “Leahs mesh f*cking mask wouldn’t block anything what’s the point?”

A fan questioned, “A see thru mask is this a joke – it’s unsafe and really serves no purpose.”

Leah McSweeney responded to the backlash by basically calling the fans idiots for questioning her fashion choice. Press play below to watch.

Ironically, Leah McSweeney trashed her RHONY costar, Ramona Singer, for traveling between New York and Florida, amid the global pandemic.

“I am so disgusted by some of my cast mates and their families who spent the entire fucking quarantine in Florida living it up. … showing everyone how they are living it up. Then, Florida of course there is a surge, they come back to New York, and are out like nothing, not quarantining, not taking this shit seriously. And basically, laughing in all of our faces,” Leah said.

“Fuck you guys, how fucked up is it to think you can come back and reap the benefits of our hard work and possibly spread fucking Covid. that is despicable,” Leah added.

Check out more reunion looks below from the cast.

Sonja Morgan

Luann de Lesseps

Ramona Singer

Dorinda Medley

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Thursday nights, at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

