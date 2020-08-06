TEAM KAREN…Rihanna Pays Karen Huger A Major Compliment & ‘RHOP’ Fans Lose Their Minds!
Rihanna popped up on The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger’s Instagram Live Wednesday night with Lunell and fans went into a frenzy!
Karen Huger and comedian Luenell chatted about various topics before Rihanna entered the room — she wrote, “Proud of you Karen!”
“Oh shooooot!! Kareeeennn” and “What’s up FAVES?!” Rihanna — known on Instagram as badgalriri — commented during the discussion.
Listen to Karen Huger and Luenell’s Instagram Live chat below.
The “Umbrella” singer also follows “Housewives” including Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Dorinda Medley.
