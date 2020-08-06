Real Housewives of Potomac TEAM KAREN…Rihanna Pays Karen Huger A Major Compliment & ‘RHOP’ Fans Lose Their Minds! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Rihanna popped up on The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger’s Instagram Live Wednesday night with Lunell and fans went into a frenzy!

Karen Huger and comedian Luenell chatted about various topics before Rihanna entered the room — she wrote, “Proud of you Karen!”

“Oh shooooot!! Kareeeennn” and “What’s up FAVES?!” Rihanna — known on Instagram as badgalriri — commented during the discussion.

Listen to Karen Huger and Luenell’s Instagram Live chat below.

The “Umbrella” singer also follows “Housewives” including Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Dorinda Medley.

