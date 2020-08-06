Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH’ RECAP: Lisa Rinna GOES OFF On Denise Richards For Claiming Brandi Glanville Slept with Other Housewives! By

Welcome back to an all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The ladies are still in Italy and the Denise Richards/Brandi Glanville did they or didn’t they gate is still in full swing so let’s get started, shall we?

The episode picks back up with the ladies splitting off into separate groups, still reeling from Teddi Mellencamp’s calculated revelation. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Sutton Stracke and Teddi are holed up in Kyle’s suite discussing the whole debacle as if it’s any of their business in the first place. Lisa declares that she’s “tortured with this.” Really? Come on. Doth protest too much, Rinna?

Meanwhile, Denise Richards, Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley are off in Denise’s room discussing the same. While Dorit is quick to tie up Teddi’s revelation with a pretty pink bow and label it “a bomb” that was dropped, Denise begs to differ. According to Denise, it’s “slander.” That legal term is enough to make anyone’s ears perk up. Brandi better get ready. But then again, she’s no stranger to a lawsuit. Isn’t she still paying dearly for referring to Joanna Krupa’s downstairs as “smelly” on an episode of Watch What Happens Live?

The next morning, however, all appears to be forgiven when Sutton Stracke delivers black Hunter rain boots to each Housewife’s hotel room The kicker is that each pair of boots dons their initials in black rhinestones. You can take the girl out of BH but… well you know the rest. Funny enough, none of the ladies actually opt to wear their glitter galoshes out. I can’t imagine why…

Kyle Richards and Dorit have a pow-wow about their altercation at dinner the evening prior. Dorit explains that she’s sick of Kyle cutting her off and Kyle appears to kiss the ring as she apologizes to Dorit. Later in her talking head though she is adamant that Dorit talks way too much and that at times it’s necessary to cut her off. Dorit also confesses in her talking head that part of her problem with Kyle stems from the fact that Teddi tried to ruin her life over Lucy Lucy Apple Juice last season and Kyle was A-okay to simply sit back and watch it all go down. A-ha! All roads lead back to #puppygate.

Later the ladies split off into two groups. Erika, Garcelle, Lisa and Denise embark on a wine tasting in matching bright red Ferraris while Kyle, Dorit and Sutton enjoy a little private shopping at Dolce & Gabbana, and by private I mean, shut-the-store-down private. All courtesy of Sutton as she knows all of the right people in all of the right places.

We are reminded quickly that money doesn’t buy happiness as Sutton Stracke suffers a full-on meltdown as she doesn’t like the way she looks in one of the couture pieces and refuses to leave the dressing room. But then we’re reminded just as quickly that being rich does have it’s perks as she’s given permission to take the clothing back to her suite to try on privately and in the comfort of her own surroundings. Only the rich…

During the wine tasting, Denise Richards and Erika come to an understanding as Denise apologizes for the way her husband talked to her and the rest of the ladies in the group. While Erika warmly receives the apology I think somewhere deep down inside of her she was rolling around on the floor screaming, “THANK YOU. THAT’S ALL I WANTED” Siggy Flicker style.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a cast trip episode without fireworks and the Beverly Hills Housewives always deliver. Later that evening at dinner, and once the ladies get their complicated orders out of the way and pretend to partake from the communal breadbasket, Denise decides to give the ladies a taste of their own medicine. She first slowly and methodically explains how her relationship with Brandi came about in the first place (spoiler alert: Brandi’s branding agent introduced them) and later after many requests, Denise finally agreed to do Brandi’s low-budget podcast.

“I got a call from a mutual branding agent that represents [Brandi],” Denise Richards explained to Teddi, Garcelle, Lisa, Kyle, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi and Sutton Stracke.

“She [had] been wanting to meet me and he goes ‘Can we just go for drinks?’ and I’m like ‘Yeah that’s fine.’ She had started asking for probably about a month if I would do her podcast. She flew up and then she flew back to LA after that. So, that was that,” Denise said.

The kicker is that Denise Richards was going to be traveling but Brandi Glanville quickly offered to fly out to her (hence that rollaway bed.) Denise also mentioned that Brandi was already well informed about all of the ins and outs of the group, including all of the little tiffs. “After that, when I had spoken to her, she knew every single thing that was going on in the group,” Denise continued. “When? Recently?” Teddi asked. “How recently?” Kyle questioned.

“Before your party Kyle,” Denise said in reference to Kyle’s auction gala earlier this season, which Brandi also attended.

Denise Richards then casually mentioned that Brandi also revealed to her a lot of private information regarding the ladies in the group.

The women were all confused. “The problem is the night before she said she never talked to Brandi,” said Teddi. “So, which one is it Denise? You barely know Brandi or you know her and you’ve heard that somebody else is feeding her all of this information.”

Denise continued: “[Brandi] knew sh-t that happened in Santa Barbara. She knew about the little tiffs. Someone else was sharing things with her. She knew stuff that I did not know. She shared a lot of personal stuff about a lot of people that are involved with this group. I will not repeat it.”

“Honey, if you’ve got something to say that’s bad after what was said about you last night, you should tell it,” Erika said.

When pressed, Denise initially refused to divulge exactly what Brandi said but after much cajoling, she finally throws the hammer down. According to Denise, Brandi claims that she’s also had relations with every single person she’s come across including some of the people from the group.

“And by the way, Brandi has said that she’s had sex with every single woman she’s come in contact with, including some of the people from this group,” Denise said. “I’m not joking.”

“So, you’re saying that she said she’s had sex with someone at this table?” Kyle asked.

“Yes,” Denise replied, which prompted both Kyle and Dorit to look down the table at Lisa.

“That would only be between you and me,” Kyle said to Lisa.

“I’ve never had sex with a woman,” Lisa asserted while Kyle announced: “I don’t believe [Brandi] said that.”

“I’m telling you!” Denise said, standing by her claim.

“I think it’s a little bit interesting that you’re saying that right now,” Lisa said. “She says it about every single person,” Denise continued, before Lisa Rinna quipped “I’ve never heard that.” Lisa Rinna then gets her leopard print panties in a twist now that her hiney’s in the hot seat. She starts shouting and screeching at Denise while frantically trying to shut the conversation down. “DON’T PUT THAT OUT THERE,” she squawks.

“Lisa, I’m not lying!” Denise fires back. “She said the same thing about me.”

“If you’re trying to deflect, it’s not working,” Lisa Rinna says in a talking head confessional.

Next week on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills the drama continues to unfold!



