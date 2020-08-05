Exclusive GET OUT… ‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Staub Evicted From Marty Caffrey’s House After Telling Judge She Would Be Homeless! By

Danielle Staub put up a fight — but the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum was officially tossed from the home she once shared with ex-husband, Marty Caffrey.

Danielle Staub had a full-blown courtroom meltdown after the property was put under contract, and the former reality star was ordered to leave the New Jersey residence, AllAboutTheTea.com can exclusively reveal.

“Marty sold the house in just one day, after Danielle was prohibited from blocking showings — which she did for over a year. The property raked in multiple offers, due to families fleeing the [New York] city, because of Covid and ongoing protests,” A ROCK solid source told AllAboutTheTEA.com.

According to court documents obtained by AllAboutTheTEA.com, Danielle Staub was ordered to vacate the residence by June 20, or face a forced exit by the Sheriff. Additionally, the court ordered Danielle to pay Marty $50,000 for a previous loan. Read below.

Marty Caffrey’s 6-bedroom, 8-bath property sold for $2,195,000 million The 7,500-square-foot house features a gourmet kitchen, high ceilings, a media room, and a sauna.

As reported in May 2019 — Danielle Staub claimed that she planned to purchase the home after her marriage to Caffrey crashed in divorce. The divorce settlement stated that the reality star had to to vacate the $2.15 million dollar home — owned solely by Marty Caffrey — by April, unless she purchased the house and furnishings.

Danielle Staub’s stall tactics apparently ran out, and the property sold on July 7.

Danielle Staub did not surrender the home featured on the Bravo show without throwing a desperate courtroom tantrum.

“Danielle cried and pleaded with the judge. She told the judge she had nowhere to go and would be homeless,” A source shared with AllAboutTheTEA.com. “She used COVID-19 as a reason for her to stay, but the judge was not having it and ordered her to vacate. She cried, screamed, and had a full-blown meltdown.”

Danielle Staub’s moving day appeared to mimic a Real Housewives of New Jersey rerun, according to our in-the-know source. Danielle’s daughter Jillian, 22, was allegedly at the center of the drama.

“On the day Danielle had to vacate the house ten cars of Jillian’s college friends arrived to help her move. The buyer’s appraiser happened to be at the house at the time. Jillian’s friends followed Marty around his house and tried to intimidate him,” a source told AllAboutTheTEA.com.

Our tipster claimed that Jillian’s friends were “loud, belligerent and cussing,” and that Marty was “on the verge of calling the cops.”

Where Danielle Staub currently resides remains a mystery, but AllAboutTheTEA.com was told she’s crashing on a friend’s couch.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.

