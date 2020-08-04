Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne’s Husband Wins $53,000 Court Case After Defrauding Security Company! By

Share This:

A $53,000 lawsuit against the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, has been dropped.

Security company, GS1 Group notified the court that they were dismissing all claims against Thomas Girardi, according to documents obtained by The Blast. The company filed the dismissal without prejudice, leaving the door open to refile at a later date.

GS1 sued Thomas Girardi earlier this year, claiming that he had refused to pay a $53k bill. GS1 said that Girardi hired them to provide security for the Pasadena home he shares with the reality star, in September, 2018. The lawyer agreed to pay the company $39 per hour for armed guard protection. The security company alleged that they provided service until January 31, 2020, despite Girardi cutting off payments in September, 2019.

“Defendant, without cause, stopped paying Plaintiff’s bill, and, on January 31, 2020, upon defendant’s breach of the agreement, Plaintiff ceased providing armed guard service. Defendant did not offer explanation for ceasing to pay as required by the terms of the agreement,” the lawsuit reads.

Erika Jayne’s husband has faced a series of lawsuits over alleged unpaid loans, in recent years. Last year, Erika and Tom Girardi were hit with a $3 million suit by Stillwell Madison, the lender accusing Girardi and his firm of taking out a $5 million loan in 2016, and failing to pay back the sum from the firm’s profits. Girardi was accused of using the cash to support his life of luxury with Erika, instead of repaying the loan.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights at 9:00 pm ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips