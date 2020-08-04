90 Day Fiance ’90 Day Fiance’ Fans Are Creeped Out by Angela Deem’s New PDA Pics with Michael Ilesanmi! By

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s story continues to play out on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? the unlikely couple navigating their road to the altar in Nigeria during the current cycle of the reality series.

Angela Deem recently shared a throwback couple photo on Instagram, and fans weren’t shy about sounding off on the sentimental snap. “#Tbt with my ❤🤗😘 #2yrsago #90daysfiance #Teamangelamichael” Angela captioned the pic.

While some fans gushed over the photo of the messy TLC lovebirds, others cringed. The post raked in over 30k likes.

“I love the way you look at him 💖 You look so happy!” one fan wrote.

“Awwww this picture is so sweet 🤗 love you both!” commented another.

“This is a nice picture of you @deemangela , you look peaceful and wholesome, much better than showing an aging cleavage ( Just saying) ❤️” one fan snarked.

Other fans took the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple to task for their semi-raunchy pose. The duo’s hands are hovering over Michael’s crotch area in the pic — and Angela’s followers took note.

“why r u grabbing his🍒” one fan asked while another person wondered, “How can I unsee this.”

Another viewer called the snap a “hot mess.”

“Touching the junk 😆😂😂,” a fan quipped, while another asked, “meemaw!!! what are you grabbing 😉😉😏.”

“What does a young African man see in a Old white woman,” another follower asked.

Watch Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s story unfold on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Sunday nights at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

