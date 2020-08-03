Real Housewives of Atlanta Peter Thomas Catches Coronavirus After Socializing Mask-less For Months! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Share This:

Peter Thomas has been infected with the Coronavirus and shared his struggles on social media.

Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband shared scary details of his battle with the virus — revealing that he’s been confined to his bed since his diagnosis eight days ago.

“Everybody told me take the COVID test five times, and I was negative five times. On the sixth time, I was positive,” he shared.

Peter Thomas urged his followers to take the pandemic serious, he cautioned against that mind frame. “Wear your mask, wear gloves and practice social distancing,” he said.

However, his social media account shows a man that did not take the virus seriously — he frequently went mask-less while socializing. The IG post below from Peter was captured on July 25.

Peter Thomas, 58, believes he may have contracted the virus from fans.

“People come up to me and ask me to take pictures all the time, and they want me to have the mask off and they wanna hug on me ’cause they say they like me. I take those pictures, and every time I take those pictures I’m praying to God that I’m not gonna get this thing. But it caught up to me,” he said.

“It’s the most excruciating pain I could think of,” he continued, explaining that his pain has been gastrointestinal.

“My stomach has been a complete wreck for the last eight days. Pain, constant cramping. Pain is crazy. Chills, all day all night, chills. Waking up in cold sweat. Constantly having to keep my body hydrated. No appetite, diarrhea, throwing up eight days in a row.”

He explained he will be bed-ridden for another week where he will have to pass two negative tests before he is allowed to interact with the public again.

“I can’t wait for this s–t to be over,” he concluded.

Press play below.

Wishing Peter Thomas a speedy recovery in battling the coronavirus!

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips