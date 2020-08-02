Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH’ Stars Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne TROLL Denise Richards After Leaked Texts! By

Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne continue to take shots at their Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Denise Richards, as Season 10 heats up.

Leaked text messages pointing to the alleged hookup between Denise Richards and RHOBH alum, Brandi Glanville were recently “leaked,” prompting Rinna to amp her social media game.

Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne shared a spoof clip created by Brad Goreski, mocking recent drama and reminding viewers that the best is yet to come. Rinna and Erika both posted the vid on Instagram, on Tuesday. Press play below to watch.

Brad Goreski plays several cast members in the spoof, but takes special aim at Denise Richards, who will sit in the hot seat for the remainder of the season. Goreski hits on her most memorable moments, highlighting Denise and her hubby, Aaron Phypers’ memorable exit from Kyle Richards’ family barbecue.

Lisa Rinna cheered the video as Emmy worthy, and Dorit Kemsley commented, “Omg this deserves an award! 😂🙌🏼.” “BRILLIANT,” Erika Jayne chimed in, before sharing the video on her own page.

Fans know that Brandi told Kyle and Teddi Mellencamp that she and Denise had hooked up in a Northern California hotel. On Monday, a text message exchange between Brandi and Denise was exposed, which Brandi claims backs her story. Most fans remain skeptical of Brandi’s motives, and have largely backed Denise.

Watch the drama unfold on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Wednesday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

