90 Days Fiance star Paul Staehle’s wife, Karine Martins, and their son, Pierre, are missing, following the couple’s explosive fight.

Paul Staehle informed fans of Karine Martins and son Pierre’s disappearance on Friday, July 31, via Instagram story. “I’m in the hospital waiting to get the results back now,” Paul said while lying on a hospital bed. “Karine’s gone with Pierre. I don’t where they are.”

Paul Staehle, 37, said his neighbors informed him that Karine took off with the couple’s 17-month-old son in another man’s vehicle.

It wasn’t clear why Paul was at the hospital until the 37-year old reality star revealed via another Instagram story that he had tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease and was undergoing treatment. “Tested positive for an STD. Wtf, receiving treatment. I have never cheated on my wife,” the shocking text stated.

Before Karine Martins and Pierre’s disappearance, the troubled couple had been fighting about infidelity and sexual abuse.

Paul Staehle accused Karine Martins of hanging out at another man’s home and drinking beer in front of their son.

Meanwhile, Karine filed a restraining order against Paul — accusing him of sexual assault. The 23-year old mom said her husband rapes her and forces his pen*s into her mouth.

According to the complaint below — which Paul Staehle shared on Instagram — Karine Martins also accused him of being controlling and not allowing her to leave the house.

Read below.

Karine Martins also alleges that Paul called CPS on her — claiming she gets aggressively drunk in front of their son, Pierre.

News of the couple’s latest fight was extremely shocking to fans as the couple recently confirmed that they were expecting a second child.

90 Days Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

