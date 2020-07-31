Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Twitter TRASHES Teddi Mellencamp & Brandi Glanville Over Denise Richards Lesbian Affair Drama In Rome! By

Teddi Mellencamp and Brandi Glanville were thrashed on Twitter as viewers watched The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast trip to Rome go sideways.

Teddi Mellencamp confronted Denise Richards during a filmed Italian dinner, forcing her to address her alleged fling with RHOBH alum, Brandi Glanville. Denise was also put on the spot over Brandi’s claim that she had dragged many in the cast behind their backs.

Denise Richards denied the reported affair and the cast beatdown — but will the actress be proven a liar?

Fans have been taking sides in the messy drama, and both Brandi Glanville and Teddi Mellencamp — the head “sh*t-fu*king-stirrer, ” were hit hard on Twitter, as Wednesday’s episode played out.

Watch the drama unfold on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET, on Bravo.

