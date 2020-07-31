Shahs of Sunset Asa Soltan Rahmati Pledges To “Fight For a Better World” For Her African-American Son! By

Asa Soltan Rahmati shared sweet new photos of her 3-year-old boy, Soltan, on Tuesday, pledging to create a “better world” for her son.

The Shahs of Sunset alum posted rare photographic snippets of her life with her son with partner, Jermaine Jackson Jr., to illustrate her hope for the future and to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“You are everything Soltan Joon, Mami’s Sonshine. We will fight for a better world for you my Son,” Asa captioned the post, adding snaps of a mother/son outing.

Asa Soltan Rahmati opened about her family quarantine last March — the duo wearing masks in the new series of photos.

Earlier this year, Asa Soltan Rahmati marked her son’s third birthday on Instagram with a touching father/son snap.

“We love Him more than words can describe. You are the most amazing, intelligent, funny, kind, magical Human and bring all of Us so much Joy,” Asa Soltan Rahmati captioned the cover pic of Soltan and his father, Jermaine.

