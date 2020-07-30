Real Housewives of Atlanta Cynthia Bailey Addresses ‘RHOA’ Fans Saying She’s Boring and Needs To be Demoted! By

As rumors continue to swirl around Cynthia Bailey’s future on the Real Housewives of Atlanta — the reality star is addressing fan feedback and how it plays into the cultural issues that Black women face in the crazy world of reality TV.

Cynthia Bailey is currently living a bi-coastal lifestyle, prompting some to suggest that she should switch franchises, or appear on both RHOA and the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Cynthia Bailey has been living in L.A. part time, the city where her fiance, Mike Hill resides. Her daughter, Noelle Robinson, also currently lives in L.A.

“Beverly Hills, I’m not opposed to…the reality is, I live in Atlanta and I live in LA. As a reality star if we’re going to show my truth, then I’m friends with a lot of the ladies in Beverly Hills as well. I would be open to showing both parts of my life, my LA life, and my Atlanta life so we’ll see if Bravo and Truly Original can figure that out,” Cynthia Bailey said in a May interview with Hip Hollywood.

Cynthia Bailey spoke about her Bravo experience to Refinery 29, who recently put out a feature titled, “Inside Reality TV’s Black Excellence Complex.”

Cynthia Bailey admitted that it bothers her when fans routinely label her “boring” because she typically doesn’t stir up much drama. She explained that she takes accountability for her own behavior seriously.

“Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, but if you’re for uplifting the culture, then you need to be for uplifting the culture,” she said. “If you are, you can’t say that someone who’s trying to represent Black women in a positive light is boring. That’s very reckless of you to think if you stand on our side.”

“I have a responsibility to the culture to be a positive representation of what we look like,” Cynthia Bailey added. “I can only do me, and I’m always going to be accountable for what I do on the show. I believe that we can make an entertaining show that’s not negative. It’s really hurtful when your own people are the ones saying that you’re boring because you don’t want to turn up and act a fool just for the sake of being a fool.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.

