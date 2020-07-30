Teen Mom ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Having Third Baby Through IVF! By

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus wants to have a third child and is up for getting pregnant via IVF, in order to have a baby boy.

The Teen Mom 2 star recently took to Twitter to reveal her out-there baby boy names.

“I want to have a boy so I can name him Astro Cloud or Soren Ray. Who wants to go half n half on IVF?” Briana DeJesus tweeted.

“Also nobody from the teen mom franchise better steal my name caus [sic] will be heated lmao,” the MTV personality added, in a since deleted tweet.

Briana DeJesus has two daughters — she shares Nova, 9, with ex-boyfriend, Devoin Austin, and Stella, 3, with Luis Hernandez.

Briana DeJesus announcement comes amid rumors that she has rekindled a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Dre Diddy.

Briana DeJesus also shared that she had gone on a date, on Sunday night.

“I hate him omg,” Briana DeJesus captioned one Instagram Story, adding that they were on “round two” of alcohol shots.

Teen Mom 2 production had halted due to the coronavirus shutdown, but has evidently picked up, with the cast members filming their own commentary.

