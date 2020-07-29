Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: ‘RHOBH’ Star Sutton Stracke Talks Social Media Haters, Her Real First Impressions PLUS Drama with Teddi! By

This season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills brought a little southern charm to the show when they brought Lisa Rinna’s friend, Sutton Stracke into the group this season. This southern belle is brutally honest and doesn’t care what you think of her!

Check out AllAboutTheTEA.com’s exclusive interview below to find out what Sutton Stracke had to say.

Q: On social media, some fans have commented on some of the outfits you’ve worn this season so far. What do you have to say to those people out there that want to criticize your fashion choices?

“I don’t care! My style is my style. Everyone should love what they wear and not worry about other people’s opinions.”

Q: What is your relationship like with Lisa Rinna?

“I would say before we were more just social friends, but I’d say over the last year we’ve gotten a lot closer. She’s a good person and she’s a good friend. I saw lots of different sides to Lisa, but she cracks me up! She really is such a leader and she wants everyone to be open and honest. I admire that in her… it’s not easy with this group of ladies.”

Q: Besides Lisa, what were your first impressions of the ladies?

“I met Kyle in New York and she was a busy lady and she was really welcoming.”

“We know that my first impression of Teddi was that she was a little boring. Again, I met her in New York and she just didn’t talk that much to me at all. I didn’t engage a lot with her.”

“Dorit is so pretty and she has great style, but she’s got a little naughty side. I could tell she was going to be trouble!”

“Erika’s beautiful and she also was so welcoming to me. She kind of pulled me in which was so nice. It was unexpected of her, so she surprised me in that way.”

“Garcelle is really a sweetheart, but she’s got a little diva in her!”

“Denise was just sweet and down to earth. She was really quiet.”

Q: What was your first impression of former Housewife Brandi Glanville since she plays a huge part in the drama this season?

“I’ve known Brandi a while. I know her socially… we have a friend in common. With Brandi, what you see is what you get. Brandi has a good heart, but she’s a little crazy!”

Q: Why did you call Teddi boring at Kyle’s dinner party & how did you feel about how she reacted?

“I think because the game really was about what was your impression and not what do you think of them now… I was the only honest one at the table. I was going on my first impression and like I said, I met her in New York and she was really quiet. I tried to engage with her and she didn’t engage with me. I’m a talker and she didn’t seem like that kind of girl. I think I hit a nerve with her using the word boring. I did not know it was a trigger for her. Then I brought up the pregnancy thing and I felt terrible when she started crying and left the table. I would never want to hurt someone so blatantly and make someone cry. It was not a good moment for me.”

Q: Why were you nervous about attending Teddi’s fitness retreat? Are you glad that you ended up attending?

“Of course I was nervous because she was not happy with me when she left Kyle’s house. I was going to her event and I had actually texted her sort of an apology and I got a non reaction, so I wasn’t sure how she felt. I mean nobody wants to walk into a situation where somebody’s mad at them. However, I was SO glad that I went. I actually spent the night and I was the only one that attended the next day’s events. It ended up being great for me and Teddi, but it was great for me putting myself out there.”

Q: Why did Dorit accuse you of trying to “ruin” Lisa’s daughters’ event? Can you explain your side of this situation?

“I was nervous that I might see this guy (Lisa’s makeup artist). I thought I was telling a friend saying that I was going to ‘flip out’ if I saw him. However, she flipped that right upside down. That’s maybe Dorit’s way… I don’t know. When we got to the event and he wasn’t there, I was fine because there was no issue. And I would NEVER ruin anyone’s event. Even my worst enemies! That just would not happen in my life. I might ruin my own accidentally, but I’m not going to ruin anyone else’s.”

Q: What is your opinion on Denise not wanting her children around the group?

“I don’t think she meant that. I think that was in retaliation… I don’t think that’s true. I think all of us would let our children be around the group. I think she was fed up with talking about her dinner and I think she didn’t want to talk about it anymore. So I think she used that as a defense mechanism. I wish she hadn’t left the barbecue early. I was really disappointed that she left early.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights, at 9:00 pm ET, on Bravo.

