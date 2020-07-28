Real Housewives of Atlanta OMG….Sources Say Kandi Burruss Bought Daughter Riley A New Nose As Graduation Gift! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Share This:

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kandi Burruss, gifted her daughter, Riley Burruss, with a nose job to celebrate her graduation from high school, according to sources.

Riley Burruss posted a photo of her daughter receiving her high school diploma on Instagram, and it didn’t take long for fans to notice the shift in Riley Burruss’ pretty face.

According to Media Take Out, the seventeen year-old was gifted with the new nose as a graduation gift. See the huge difference below.

Riley Burruss was last seen with her natural nose in a snap she shared on May 18, via Instagram.

On June 19, she posted a family photo, but a face mask hid her nose.

Many Real Housewives of Atlanta fans believe that Riley scored the surgical redo as a graduation gift.

Riley Burruss will turn eighteen in August.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is in hiatus.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips