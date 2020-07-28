Teen Mom Chris Lopez Releases Shocking Statement Regarding His New Baby With Kailyn Lowry! By

Kailyn Lowry’s due date has come and gone…and the Teen Mom 2 star’s baby daddy is clearly over it.



Chris Lopez threw shade at his baby mama via Instagram Live, as fans await news of the birth of the pair’s second child. “Y’all always tracking the days and sh*t,” Chris Lopez says in the clip below.

“All I know is I’ve been preparing for the 25th for the longest time,” he added, noting Kailyn Lowry’s due date. “Other than that, I don’t know what else to do.”

One thing is clear — Kailyn Lowry’s impending arrival is not bringing the fractured couple closer together.

“And I really don’t care,” Chris Lopez commented. “I don’t give a f*ck. Y’all can record that and make it to an article at this point, I don’t give a f*ck.”

Kailyn Lowry, 28, has kept mum about pregnancy details, as she did during her third pregnancy with her son, Lux.

Many Teen Mom 2 fans have speculated that the MTV personality will only share her story for a price, and that she might even keep her delivery a secret, until she can cash in.

