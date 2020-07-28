Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Brandi Glanville Leakes Private Texts That PROVE Lesbian Affair With Denise Richards! By

Despite being warned with a cease and desist, Brandi Glanville is not backing down from claims that she hooked up with Denise Richards.

On Sunday, July 26, Brandi Glanville, 47, heightened the feud by sharing a private text message conversation between herself and Denise Richards.

The text messages back up the story Brandi Glanville told Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp on the July 23 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Patrick is staying at the man hotel there is a room right next to him if you want your own or I’m in a cottage and you’re welcome to stay with me to save $,” Denise said to Brandi in leaked text messages.

“I can sleep on your couch if that’s cool with you?” Brandi Glanville responded. “My producer is paying my flight and rental car. We will have fun. Excited! Heading to my therapist. I will let you know when everything is booked.”

Denise Richards replied, “I’ll have them bring a bed in it’s a big room.”

In the messages Brandi Glanville leaked to Celeb Mag — she wrote, ”first & for most It was never my intention to speak about it because I was ashamed and I had guilt and you will see that, first you make me into a cheater Something I would NEVER KNOWINGLY be involved in.”

“We could have had a conversation about it and put all this to sleep,” Brandi Glanville continues, “but then you go to Rome tell everyone crazy lies about me and call me a liar. So now I’m not just a cheater, but I’m a cheater and a liar thank you, Denise.”

Brandi added, “I have to explain this to my children. I have nothing more to say to you right now.”

“Brandi, do you really think I would ever do that?” Denise fired off. And that is news to me.

I have never even heard this. I don’t know what they told you, but that is an absolute lie. I never brought your name up to any of them and at Bravocon I spoke very highly of you.”

Denise Richards continued, “I don’t know what these women are telling you one thing and me something else. And can cause problems with both our families. I really hope we can talk. I’ll tell you everything and you’ll know because it was all on camera when they told me all this stuff and I’ll share my response to it with you.”

“I was shocked at the stuff they had said. There is still time that you and I can fix this so our families don’t have to endure this bullsh*t,” Denise Richards added.

“It’s apparent that you & I are scapegoats for their drama at the potential expense of our kids,” she noted. “You & I are easy targets because we’ve been open about certain things on the show & it’s not cool at all. They do not care about our children and families and they’ll stop at nothing.”

Brandi Glanville confirmed the authenticity of the leaked text messages and said she did not know how the website obtained them.

“Someone has outed my TEXTS with Denise! IDK how they got out, BUT people, continue to be patient. The TRUTH will continue to come out,” she tweeted on Monday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights, at 8:00 p.m. ET, on Bravo.

