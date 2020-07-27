Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Sides With Mariah In Feud with Christine’s Son Paedon! By

Share This:

Sister Wives personality, Gwendlyn Brown, has sided with her half-sister, Mariah Brown, in her social media feud with her brother, Paedon Brown.

Gwendlyn Brown made her political position known in a recent Instagram post.

The 18-year-old daughter of Kody Brown and Christine Brown shared a tweet from Jemele Hill on her Instagram Story that read, “If you vote for Donald Trump, you are a racist. You have no wiggle room.”

“And a homophone, transphobe, sexist, white supremacist, etc,” the screenshot was captioned.

Mariah Brown, 24, and Paedon, 21, clashed after Paedon shared a “Back the Blue” post on Instagram, triggering Mariah and her partner, Audrey Kriss, outspoken supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement. Mariah made it clear in a previous post that she was prepared to cut ties with anyone who did not share her political views.

“I love Mariah very much but we can’t stand each other,” Paedon told a Reddit user who advised him to call his sis.

“Black lives matter and I cannot BELIEVE some of the things you’ve said here,” Audrey fired back.

Mariah, daughter of Kody and Meri Brown, Audrey and Gwendlyn are currently not following Paedon on Instagram.

Sister Wives is currently filming for the upcoming season.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips