Married To Medicine Quad Webb’s Baby Lies Unravels: She Lied Adopting A Baby — The Truth Revealed! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Share This:

Quad Webb’s baby lies unraveled after she claimed to have adopted a baby girl back in May.

Quad Webb’s lie was exposed after pressure from the public mounted — the former Married To Medicine star came clean about her connection to baby “Ari,” in a statement to Bravo’s Daily Dish.

“I am filling in the gaps, as there have been several rumors. I want to clarify that baby Ari is not my adopted daughter. My mom and I are in a supportive role for Ari, and while everyone is elated about the new addition to our family, she has a mother.”

“We are the village here to support baby Ari,” Quad said in the statement. “We appreciate your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

However, back in May Quad Webb announced that she was adopting the child during an Instagram Live with DELUX Magazine.

“We have a new baby that’s on the way, and so we’re very happy about her. She’s in the hospital right now, and she is eight pounds, so we’re very excited about her,” Quad said. “And my mom and I have custody of her. And so, I am working really, really hard to prepare a home for her.”

“I just want to be able to give her the best life possible, and I am responsible for that, and she’s gonna get that,” she remarked, adding that Ari is a “super beautiful baby girl.”

Press play below to watch.

Quad Webb, 40, then went on to share more vague snippets of her adoption story to the Daily Dish, on May 26.

“It is exciting news, and there are so many moving pieces. My mom and I are extremely happy to welcome baby Ari to her new village.” Quad added that she had “been working to get [Ari] home to begin what will surely be a joyous, successful and opportunity filled life.”

Quad continued, “There’s so much happening so fast! I’ve been in the process of looking for a new home, and now it has a completely different meaning. I’m eager and anxious, as my family means so much to me. We thank you in advance for all of your prayers and well wishes,” Quad commented at the time.

The Bravoleb shared a glimpse of the infant on June 23, in a Black Lives Matter themed IG post.

As previously reported, Quad Webb was fired from Married To Medicine and will not appear in the show’s upcoming season.

In other Married To Medicine news — Mariah Huq recently spoke out in an exclusive interview about unfair treatment from Purveyors of Pop (the production company that produces Married To Medicine) — most notably in comparison to her white Bravo counterparts.

Press play below to watch Mariah Huq spill all the tea.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips