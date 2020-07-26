Real Housewives of New York Dorinda Medley Rushed to Hospital After Sonja Morgan Cut Her Foot! By

Dorinda Medley was rushed to the ER after suffering a foot injury at Ramona Singer’s off the rails 63rd birthday party.

During Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Leah McSweeney revealed that Ramona Singer’s party was so out of control that Dorinda Medley, 55, had to go to the hospital.

According to Leah, 37, Dorinda Medley had to be taken to the Emergency Room following a wild dancing session with Sonja Morgan on top of a mirrored glass ottoman.

“Sonja was breaking the glass on the tray,” she said. “And the glass got in Dorinda Medley’s foot, and Sonja Morgan had to bring Dorinda to the emergency room.”

“Yet I am the scapegoat. Story of my life,” she said on being the only one Ramona Singer chastised for misbehaving at the party.

In July 23 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Ramona Singer was so upset with Leah McSweeney for ”dancing like a stripper” she exploded and told production to shut down the scene.

”She’s embarrassing me, and I’m embarrassed for her. There are a hundred women in here. No, no, no,” Ramona Singer yelled. She added, “get the f*****g producers here. We’re done. Shut it down.”

Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursday nights, at 9:00 p.m. ET, on Bravo.

