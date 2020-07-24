Keeping Up With The Kardashians Kanye West Was Evaluated by Doctor in Wyoming & Avoiding Contact With Kim Kardashian! By

Kanye West is with friends and has been evaluated by a doctor in Wyoming but avoiding all contact with his wife.

“Kanye’s loved ones are very worried about him at the moment,” a source told the US Weekly. “Kanye’s manager, Bu Thiam, and close childhood friends from Chicago Don ‘Don C’ Crawley and John Monopoly flew in to Cody, Wyoming, to be with him. The group worked to get him professional help.”

Kanye West made headlines on Sunday, July 17 after he alleged that his wife, Kim Kardashian, considered an abortion while pregnant with the couple’s first child, during an off-the-rails campaign rally. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was reportedly “deeply upset” by her husband’s actions, a source reporting — “Kim is usually able to help him keep his mental health in check and Kanye speaking like this was shocking to her.”

A few days later, West tweeted that he had been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian for two years, claiming that the reality vet “tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me” — an alleged effort to force a psychiatric hold.

Kanye West underwent a mental health evaluation earlier this week.

“Kanye was evaluated by a doctor on [Monday, July 20,] who determined that he did not need immediate hospitalization and that he was in a stable mental state at the time,” the insider said. “Those close to Kanye are taking this very seriously — their top priority is to make sure that he’s safe and getting the necessary attention and treatment he needs.”

The source said that West would likely undergo further evaluation, but added that the artist continues to focus on his music.

“Kanye has been working on his album at this time with music creatives in Cody,” the source said.

The Yeezy designer and Grammy winner shares four children with Kim Kardashian — North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months. Kardashian spoke out about her husband’s alarming behavior on Wednesday.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Kanye West is also reportedly ducking Kim Kardashian’s calls and rejecting her pleas to join him in Wyoming. Supposedly, Kim has made attempts to talk to Kanye about his mental state — but he’s not receptive.

