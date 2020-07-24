Real Housewives of New Jersey Jacqueline Laurita’s Daughter Ashlee Holmes-Malleo Splits From Husband After 2 Years of Marriage! By

Jacqueline Laurita’s daughter Ashlee Holmes-Malleo and husband, Pete Malleo, have announced that they are separating after two years of marriage.

The 29-year old podcast host shared the news on Wednesday, July 23, via Instagram stories. Ashlee began the lengthy statement by telling followers that she wasn’t sure how to open up about this new chapter of her life.

“I’ve been trying to find the right words to share this news,” she said. “It’s something that has been weighing pretty heavy on my heart, and I feel that it’s best for my healing process to just put it out there. A lot of you have sent me so many messages over the last few months. Some of you even have left comments on certain posts of mine with speculation.”

She continued, “I’ve always been an incredibly open and honest person. Although no one is entitled to the details of my private life, I have always chosen to share them with you. I acknowledge and understand the fact that such a significant part of my life has been documented on television.”

Adding, “those of you who follow my husband Pete and I on social media have naturally become invested in our lives over the years. That being said, Pete and I have decided to separate.”

Ashlee Holmes-Malleo explained that Pete will always be in her life despite the separation.

“Pete and I have been through so much together over the last ten years of our lives as not only best friends, but partners in navigating parenthood. This was a difficult decision for us. We intend to always be in each other’s lives, and continue to support one another as we grow as individuals.”

Ashlee also said that they remain committed to being amazing parents for their son, Cameron.

“We will continue being loving dedicated parents to our son Cameron, who we both love more than anything. Our new goal is our journey through life together is to become the best co-parents that we are capable of being. Regardless of your opinions, we ask that you respect our family during this time.”

Ashlee Holmes-Malleo and Pete got engaged in February 2016 and tied the knot in August 2018 at the City Clerk’s office in Manhattan.

