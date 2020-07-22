Real Housewives of Atlanta ‘RHOA’ Fans Accuse Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Burruss of Getting A Nose Job! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Share This:

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are accusing Kandi Burruss’ daughter, Riley Burruss, of undergoing a nose procedure.

Viewers of the show noticed Riley Burruss’ nose looked remarkably different in an Instagram video she posted alongside her mom on July 21.

Press play below to watch.

Critics were quick to react and the backlash was harsh.

One fan commented, “Absolutely got a nose job. Go look at her other pictures. Yeah, nose job for sure.” Another fan asked, “Is it just me, or is her nose slimmer?”

A commenter shut down others who suggested that her nose looked smaller due to make up.

“Bruh, it’s a new nose. I was looking at old pictures. It’s a new nose. People stop saying that’s contour,” the fan said.

Riley Burruss , 17, was last seen with her old nose on a photo she shared on May 18 via Instagram.

On June 19, she posted a new photo standing alongside her family, but a face mask hid her nose.

Riley Burruss’ nose was, once again, hiding under a mask in a photo posted on Kandi’s Instagram feed on June 21. There have been no new photos of the teen shared on social media since then.

Riley Burruss wouldn’t be the first Real Housewives’ offspring to get a nose job. Teresa Giudice’s 19-year old daughter, Gia Giudice, recently revealed that she had work done on her nose.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips