Garcelle Beauvais Interrogates Sutton Stracke About Her Finances & Love Life!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais is finally letting loose and getting in the mix of the drama.

On Wednesday’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais, 53, grilled Sutton Stracke about her finances.

The interrogation, which took place while the ladies were enjoying a nice dinner, began when the actress told Starcke that she couldn’t afford to bring glam everywhere because she is a single mom.

Sutton Stracke, who is also a single mom — said she was able to bring glam everywhere. Beauvais took this as an opportunity to ask Sutton Stracke, 49, about her finances.

“The way I was brought up you don’t talk about money. But I wanna know, how did you get your money?”

Visibly stunned by Garcelle Beauvais’ question, Sutton quickly replied, “what do you mean?” Beauvais responded, “where did all this money come from?” She continued, “did you inherit money? Did you marry money? Were you born into money? I’m curious.”

It was clear that Sutton was very uncomfortable with Garcelle’s question. However, she put her southern upbringing aside and answered the actress. “No. I got married. My ex-husband — he did well,” she said.

Press play to watch below.

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke joined Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Denise Richards on Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following the dramatic exit of Lisa Vanderpump.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights, at 8:00 p.m. ET, on Bravo.

