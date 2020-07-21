Real Housewives of Potomac ‘RHOP’ Star Candiace Dillard Attacks Kim Kardashian Over Kanye West’s Mental Breakdown! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Share This:

Candiace Dillard believes the Kardashians do not care about Kanye West.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star shared her thoughts on the Kardashians’ reaction to Kanye West’s recent meltdown at a South Carolina rally in a series of videos she posted on Instagram.

“I’ve been boiling about this. It is an emergency. Mental health is no laughing matter. And at a time when we are calling ourselves re-evaluating the value of Black lives, one, in particular, seems to hang in the balance while those who have the power to intercede sit by and collect chèques and do nothing. If I’m wrong, I’ll say I’m wrong. But I don’t think I am. Excuse my profanity.”

Kanye West recently entered the presidential race and went on a maniac rant in front of a large crowd of supporters at the rally.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” he told the crowd.

He also commented on his marriage to Kim Kardashian, 39, and confessed that the couple contemplated having an abortion when they found out Kim was pregnant with North West.

“I said, ‘we are going to have this child.’ I know people who are 50 years old who don’t have a child,” the 43-year old rapper said.

“So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to.”

Candiace Dillard feels that Kim Kardashian appears to be unbothered about her husband’s mental state and now understands why people tend to dislike the famous sisters.

“The Kardashians don’t give a fuck about Kanye West. They could give zero fucks about Kanye West, the man, the person, the black man, the black person. They could give zero. And if that was never clear to you before, let this circus be the exact example you need to see that,” she explained.

“I’ve always tried to see the good, but this incident, this chain of events, I cannot ignore what everyone has been saying —what everyone has always said about all of them. All of those women who conveniently happened to end up with black men.”

She concluded, “If my husband was out in the public eye having a manic episode, having mental breakdowns and making a complete mockery of our political system, I would be gearing to enroll him in a conservatorship.”

“Kanye West needs to be committed temporarily; he is not well. The fact that his family is allowing him to be out in the world and making a complete ass of himself. I can’t even begin how angry it makes me see these white women allow this sick black man to be out here looking crazy.”

Press play below to watch.

According to a report by TMZ, the Kardashians “are shocked beyond words” about everything Kanye said this weekend.

They have allegedly tried to get him help, but he is refusing to listen to his friends and family.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips