Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Amelia Hamlin Backpedals After Claiming She Was ‘Forced’ to Film ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Hamlin, is accusing her mother of forcing her to appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — but is now backpedaling on her claims.

Amelia Hamlin, 19, made the shocking revelation on Monday while defending herself against accusations that she faked having an eating disorder in an attempt to gain more air time on the Bravo reality series.

“I usually don’t post these. But this really got to me. Lying about a mental illness is disgusting. Something I hope nobody would ever do. I seriously can’t believe I’m being accused of lying about anorexia to get more ‘air time’ sorry, but I’m forced to be on the show by my mom. Ask anyone it’s the last thing I want to do. I couldn’t care less about air time. So fuck you,” she said.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have consistently accused Lisa Rinna, 57, of forcing her daughters on the show, with hopes that they will become supermodels like the daughters of her former castmate Yolanda Hadid.

The 19-year made her struggle with anorexia public via Instagram three years ago.

“If I’m honest, if I hadn’t come out about my eating disorder when I did, I probably would have relapsed,” she said in 2019 in an interview with Glamour.

Shortly thereafter making comments accusing her mother of forcing her to do reality TV — Amelia Hamlin took to her Instagram Story again — this time to backpedal on her first comment.

“CAN EVERYONE PLEASE CALM DOWN AND STOP!!! My mom is so so amazing. She ‘encouraged’ me to be on the show in my opinion. I was 12 and didn’t know what it was going to be like,” she wrote. “And I’m so glad that she encouraged me to do so. I’ve been able to touch so many souls with my story.”

“I should have said ENCOURAGED NOT FORCED!!!! THAT WAS THE WRONG CHOICE OF WORDS,” Amelia continued. “All I was trying to say was that I’m not just on this show for a f**king story line you guys chill.”

Amelia Hamlin went on to share two pics of herself sporting a mask, asking her followers alongside one selfie, “Like would you wanna be on national television at 12???????????”

“I just literally said no to something I did not know anything about. My mom ENCOURAGED ME to do so,” Amelia added alongside her second selfie. “Obviously it’s been six years. I could have stopped filming long ago. Can you just all chill? I haven’t ’cause I have a story to tell to HELP people and now I’ve become super close to all the women and I love them.”

Do you think Lisa Rinna — who is always telling her castmates to “own it” — will own up to forcing her girls on the show? Sound off in the comments below!

