Real Housewives of Orange County Gina Kirschenheiter Scores Big In Divorce Settlement From Ex-Husband Matt!

Gina Kirschenheiter has let her ex-husband, Matt, off the financial hook.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has agreed to a legal settlement granting her a lump sum of $230k, in exchange for neither side seeking spousal and child support.

Court documents which outline the new legal deal. Last year, Matt was ordered to pay Gina $10k a month in support for their three children, but had been petitioning the court to order Gina pay him, due to her increased income. The new agreement states that Matt will no longer have to pay support, but will also not collect from his ex. The duo agreed to split an investment account held in Matt’s name — which means that Gina will collect $231,563.70. The agreement will close the ex-couple’s contentious court battle.

Gina Kirschenheiter filed for divorce in 2018, after eight years of marriage. The pair attempted multiple reconciliations, but Matt was later arrested and charged with felony “corporal injury – on spouse/cohabitant” and felony “false imprisonment effected by violence, menace, fraud, or deceit” — after a domestic incident involving the RHOC star. Matt pled not guilty and is awaiting trial. He faces up to seven years in prison. The couple struck their initial financial deal after the arrest, and Gina was awarded primary custody of their three kids. Matt turned the tables on Gina only weeks later, pleading for a reduction and asking the court to order his wife to pay him support.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently in production for the upcoming season.

