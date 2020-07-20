Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Claps Back At Lisa Rinna’s ‘Bullsh*t’ Reunion Claims By

Denise Richards is clapping back, after her co-star, Lisa Rinna, accused her of turning the recently taped Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion into “bulls**t.” Rinna warned fans that a “cease and desist” shut down juicy post-season dialogue, and while not disclosing the sender, fans know that Denise allegedly issued the warning to many within the cast and production.

Rinna sounded off on her Instagram Story on Friday, July 17, writing “Reunion was bulls**t today.” Rinna added, implying that Denise’s move had muzzled the cast, “I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.”

Lisa and Denise’s 20-year friendship has been battered this season, after Rinna accused Denise of issuing the legal warnings to shut down banter about her “months-long affair” with RHOBH alum, Brandi Glanville.

Brandi Glanville later backed Rinna’s story, writing that Denise “sent me a cease-and-desist [so] I will not talk about her.”

Denise Richards threw some working actress shade at Rinna, freezing out the bitter IG diss. Denise clapped back only hours after Rinna’s short-lived “bulls**t” post—the masked soap opera actress noting her busy schedule, before referencing “housewives drama.”

“48 pages of dialogue @boldandbeautifulcbs after taping #rhobh reunion yesterday. Silly me to have the pages close by thinking I could memorize them in the middle of housewives drama. Got through today though!! Two full weeks back at work after 4 months off, very happy & very grateful 🙏🏻 episodes airing soon!!” Denise captioned her shady share.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

