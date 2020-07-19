Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Vanderpump Confirms New Spinoff Vanderpump Dogs! By

Lisa Vanderpump is getting a new spinoff called Vanderpump Dogs.

The show will air on NBCUniversal’s recently launched online streaming service, Peacock.

News of the show began circulating when an ad featuring Vanderpump with the script, “Vanderpump Dogs and Peacock Original,” appeared during the “30 Rock Reunion” on the streaming service.

Vanderpump Dogs is a dog rescue organization formed in 2016 that aims to create a better world for dogs.

Lisa Vanderpump, 59, took to Twitter to confirm the exciting news. ”Well good morning. I’ve known about this for months lol. Thought it was supposed to be secret, but apparently it’s announced!”

Lisa Vanderpump also shared some information on what viewers can expect to see on the show. ”So many beautiful poignant stories of rescue. #vanderpumpdogs,” she tweeted. “It’s also going to shine a positive light on the importance of rescue. #vanderpumpdogs.”

Vanderpump Dogs is the 59-year old reality star’s second spinoff. Vanderpump Rules — a show that follows Lisa Vanderpump’s employees — premiered in 2013 on Bravo.

