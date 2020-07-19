Real Housewives of New Jersey PHOTOS: Jennifer Aydin’s New Jersey Mansion Filthy & Infested! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Share This:

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin’s home is filthy and infested!

RELATED: ‘RHONJ’ Cast Sick of Newbie Jennifer Aydin Bragging About Her Wealth & ’16 Bathrooms’ Nonstop! (EXCLUSIVE)

Jennifer Aydin shared several photos of bugs crawling around her New Jersey mansion on Instagram. ”I need an exterminator that will get rid of these bugs in Bergen County-but not Excel or Horizon- I’ve tried them both,” she posted on one of her stories. ”I need help! Invasion of these bugs,” she cried out on a separate story.

Jennifer Aydin, who joined the Bravo reality series in its 9th season, shares her Paramus, New Jersey home with her plastic surgeon husband, Bill Aydin, and their five children. She’s a stay-at-home mom.

The home features a pool house, a two-story indoor basketball court, and 16 bathrooms.





Jennifer Aydin joined the reality series in Season 9 and struggled to impress some of her Real Housewives of New Jersey costars.

“Jennifer is nothing but cheap trash. All she does is boast about her house and her possessions,” a source previously told AllAboutTheTea.com. “She brags that her house has 16 bathrooms….but all of her furniture is cheap-looking and imported from China.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips